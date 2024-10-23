AAU Rector: “Young people are becoming increasingly important”

"Krone": You are only active in your two university functions until October 28. What is coming up in the last few days?

AAU Rector Oliver Vitouch: There is a wonderful quote from my rector role model, as there are quite a few rector memoirs in the USA. William G. Bowen was Princeton President for many years and said "One of the most frustrating aspects of life in a president's office is the recurring sense that there is just too much to do and never enough time to do all that clearly needs to be done". So the worst thing about being president is that there is always too much to do and never enough time to do all that clearly needs to be done. And, of course, this hasn't exactly been made any easier by the double assignment - twelve years at the University of Klagenfurt and nine years as President or Vice President of the University Conference. And Bowen wrote this in a time before the spread of e-mails (laughs). In other words, there really is still enough to do in the last few days. That probably includes an appeal process in mathematics. This includes the loan agreement that the university would like to conclude with the state and city regarding the Bachmann Library and its exhibition in our university library. I also have to write to Maastricht University because they have sent a fabulous bouquet of orange and red flowers.