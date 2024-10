Many Reds want Eder – only he himself doesn’t want it

The phones were ringing off the hook in the Salzburg SPÖ on Tuesday. One day after the resignation of David Egger as party leader, the search for a successor really got underway. However, there will probably be no quick results. Today, Egger's three deputies, Chamber of Labor President Peter Eder and the two members of parliament Barbara Thöny and Bettina Brandauer, will outline the path to a new leader.