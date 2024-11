Fehring: Where home ownership still seems affordable

It's a foggy morning in Fehring. There are hardly any people on the streets - but a conspicuous number of storks in front of the house entrances. Here, in this community of 7,193 inhabitants between corn and pumpkin fields, young families seem to feel at home. "As a municipality, we are creating affordable building plots," explains Franz Thurner, head of the building department. He is standing in front of a plot of land that already sounds promising with the address Belvederehang.