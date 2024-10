Barrymore rips out her hair extensions on TV

Horror gives way to admiration

The 49-year-old revealed that her hair had thinned out considerably as a symptom of the onset of her menopause and that she had previously concealed this with the extensions. Anderson, who looked a little horrified at first, broke into a smile: "Oh my goodness, how wonderful! Yeah right, leave it off, you don't need it." The 57-year-old then cheered the presenter up even more: "You still have a lot of hair left and it's beautiful. It's good hair, not bad!"