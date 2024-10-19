450 emergency services
Tyrol and South Tyrol practiced disaster control
On Saturday, a large-scale exercise took place in Steinach am Brenner on the Tyrolean side and numerous accidents in Ratschings on the South Tyrolean side. Around 450 emergency personnel with more than 100 vehicles took part.
Storm and heavy rain - that was the initial scenario for the cross-border disaster control exercise EUREX.24 between Tyrol and South Tyrol. The exercise simulated considerable disruption in both regions. The focus was also on rapid and efficient cooperation.
The safety of our population is our top priority. Coordinated cooperation across national borders is essential for this.
Arno Kompatscher, Euregio-Präsident und Südtirols Landeshauptmann
This is based on the Euregio Agreement on cross-border cooperation in the area of civil protection and disaster control. In both parts of the country, dangerous goods spills, for example in Steinach am Brenner, or accidents were also reported.
Euregio President and South Tyrolean Governor Arno Kompatscher emphasizes: "The safety of our population is our top priority. Coordinated cooperation across national borders is essential for this." Astrid Mair, Tyrol's State Councillor for Security, added: "Civil protection and disaster control do not end at national borders. The exercise has once again highlighted how essential the exchange and cooperation between Tyrol and South Tyrol is in order to be able to act efficiently and effectively in crisis situations."
Euregio agreement regulates processes
Over the past few years, the Euregio Executive Committee has drawn up an agreement for cross-border civil protection and disaster control. In addition to the exchange of operational data in real time and the fastest possible transmission of information, it also regulates the deployment of rescue teams and relief material. "This agreement enables close cooperation in the area of civil protection and disaster control and proved to be indispensable during the exercise," says Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.
The aim of this part of the exercise was to practise the procedures involving external forces, the handling of various qualifications, different equipment and technical know-how.
Klaus Unterweger, Direktor der Agentur für Bevölkerungsschutz in Südtirol
In addition to fire departments, the Red Cross and the White Cross, ÖBB and the Workers' Samaritan Federation were also involved. "The aim of this part of the exercise was to practice the procedures involving external forces, the handling of various qualifications, different equipment and technical know-how," says Klaus Unterweger, Director of the Agency for Civil Protection in South Tyrol.
