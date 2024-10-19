Vorteilswelt
450 emergency services

Tyrol and South Tyrol practiced disaster control

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 17:00

On Saturday, a large-scale exercise took place in Steinach am Brenner on the Tyrolean side and numerous accidents in Ratschings on the South Tyrolean side. Around 450 emergency personnel with more than 100 vehicles took part.

0 Kommentare

Storm and heavy rain - that was the initial scenario for the cross-border disaster control exercise EUREX.24 between Tyrol and South Tyrol. The exercise simulated considerable disruption in both regions. The focus was also on rapid and efficient cooperation.

Zitat Icon

The safety of our population is our top priority. Coordinated cooperation across national borders is essential for this.

Viel zu lachen hat LH Arno Kompatscher derzeit nicht. Seine Partei, die SVP, ist auf einem Selbstzerstörungstrip, wie man ihn selten erlebt. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Arno Kompatscher, Euregio-Präsident und Südtirols Landeshauptmann

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

This is based on the Euregio Agreement on cross-border cooperation in the area of civil protection and disaster control. In both parts of the country, dangerous goods spills, for example in Steinach am Brenner, or accidents were also reported.

Decontamination of the emergency services at Steinach am Brenner station. (Bild: Land Tirol/Die Fotografen)
Decontamination of the emergency services at Steinach am Brenner station.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Die Fotografen)
The removal of injured persons was also part of EUREX.24 - here at Steinach am Brenner station. (Bild: Land Tirol/Die Fotografen)
The removal of injured persons was also part of EUREX.24 - here at Steinach am Brenner station.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Die Fotografen)
Yesterday, Friday, there was already a lively exchange between the Tyrolean Operations Centre and the South Tyrolean Situation Center via video conference. The picture shows the South Tyrol Situation Center. (Bild: Landespresseamt Südtirol)
Yesterday, Friday, there was already a lively exchange between the Tyrolean Operations Centre and the South Tyrolean Situation Center via video conference. The picture shows the South Tyrol Situation Center.
(Bild: Landespresseamt Südtirol)

Euregio President and South Tyrolean Governor Arno Kompatscher emphasizes: "The safety of our population is our top priority. Coordinated cooperation across national borders is essential for this." Astrid Mair, Tyrol's State Councillor for Security, added: "Civil protection and disaster control do not end at national borders. The exercise has once again highlighted how essential the exchange and cooperation between Tyrol and South Tyrol is in order to be able to act efficiently and effectively in crisis situations."

Euregio agreement regulates processes
Over the past few years, the Euregio Executive Committee has drawn up an agreement for cross-border civil protection and disaster control. In addition to the exchange of operational data in real time and the fastest possible transmission of information, it also regulates the deployment of rescue teams and relief material. "This agreement enables close cooperation in the area of civil protection and disaster control and proved to be indispensable during the exercise," says Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.

Zitat Icon

The aim of this part of the exercise was to practise the procedures involving external forces, the handling of various qualifications, different equipment and technical know-how.

Klaus Unterweger, Direktor der Agentur für Bevölkerungsschutz in Südtirol

In addition to fire departments, the Red Cross and the White Cross, ÖBB and the Workers' Samaritan Federation were also involved. "The aim of this part of the exercise was to practice the procedures involving external forces, the handling of various qualifications, different equipment and technical know-how," says Klaus Unterweger, Director of the Agency for Civil Protection in South Tyrol.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

