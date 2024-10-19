Tyrol and South Tyrol practiced disaster control

Euregio agreement regulates processes

Over the past few years, the Euregio Executive Committee has drawn up an agreement for cross-border civil protection and disaster control. In addition to the exchange of operational data in real time and the fastest possible transmission of information, it also regulates the deployment of rescue teams and relief material. "This agreement enables close cooperation in the area of civil protection and disaster control and proved to be indispensable during the exercise," says Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.