Nuclear submarines as LNG gas tankers: a good idea?

The plan is being promoted at the highest level. Mikhail Kovalchuk, Director of the Kurchatov Nuclear Research Institute and a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, presented the plan as a reaction to the shortage of gas tankers, which is slowing down Russia's raw materials business with Asian customers and is the result of Western sanctions. Moscow has high hopes for an LNG gas terminal in the Arctic, but does not have enough tankers to transport the gas to Asia - especially as the northern route is often only navigable with icebreaker support in winter and requires more ships than other routes. At an industry conference in St. Petersburg, Kovalchuk presented a new class of nuclear-powered submarines as a solution. Experts on the Russian submarine fleet are concerned.