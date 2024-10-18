"Linked to climate change"

"We are dealing with a situation that is unprecedented in its scale", said Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Ecological Transition. Locally, 60 centimetres of precipitation had fallen within 48 hours, which was "absolutely massive". "This has not happened in living memory." The minister warned: "We are collectively confronted with episodes that are related to climate change and that we will experience more and more regularly, we have to prepare for them." A crisis team has been set up at the ministry. All relevant services have been mobilized, it said.