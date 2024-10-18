Battle for the cockpit
Mick or Bottas? “I should be in the car”
Mick Schumacher or Valtteri Bottas - who will win the race for the last vacant seat at Sauber for next season? Ahead of the US Grand Prix, Bottas made a fighting statement and campaigned to stay. "I believe that I should be in this car. That would be in the best interests of the team," said the Finn.
This is probably the last chance for the son of legend Michael Schumacher to regain a foothold in Formula 1 and show what he is made of. Mick Schumacher contested 43 races for Haas in 2021 and 2022 with moderate success and was then active in the premier class as a test driver for Mercedes, among others. His big dream, of course, is to return to the premier class and cause a sensation there. There is still a vacant seat at Sauber next year alongside Niko Hülkenberg. Valtteri Bottas, who currently occupies the cockpit, is not thinking about quitting just yet.
"I love Formula 1. I want to continue driving in Formula 1," said the now 35-year-old Finn ahead of the GP in Austin: "I think I should be in this car. That would be in the best interests of the team."
Decision between experience and youth
Mattia Binotto, head of the Formula 1 project at the future Audi works team, recently confirmed Schumacher as a candidate for a cockpit in an interview with "FAZ". "We are considering him as a potential driver. He is on our list." In the end, it will come down to a decision between experience and youth, Bottas said. There is a risk of losing his place in the premier class: "But that is not in my hands. I will obviously try to give my best this weekend too."
Williams driver Franco Colapinto is also said to still be in the draw with Sauber/Audi. It will soon become clear who will get the coveted seat.
