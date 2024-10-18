Mick or Bottas? “I should be in the car”

This is probably the last chance for the son of legend Michael Schumacher to regain a foothold in Formula 1 and show what he is made of. Mick Schumacher contested 43 races for Haas in 2021 and 2022 with moderate success and was then active in the premier class as a test driver for Mercedes, among others. His big dream, of course, is to return to the premier class and cause a sensation there. There is still a vacant seat at Sauber next year alongside Niko Hülkenberg. Valtteri Bottas, who currently occupies the cockpit, is not thinking about quitting just yet.