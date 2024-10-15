TV chef Andi dances along
The first four “Dancing Stars” have been announced!
Although the celebrity ballroom will not open until March 2025, the first four celebrity "Dancing Stars" have already been confirmed.
Actress Julia Cencig, actor Aaron Karl, actor, cabaret artist and director Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker and TV and top chef Andi Wojta will be shaking a leg next year.
Cencig full of anticipation
"I'm really looking forward to this challenge. For all my colleagues who were on 'Dancing Stars' and who I spoke to about it, it was 'the time of their life' - so my initial positive feeling was confirmed straight away," said Cencig, delighted with her participation.
"Ballet, jazz, modern - dancing was already a great passion in my childhood and youth, and a few years ago I came across dance again, and I was particularly taken with Tango Argentino," says Cencig, who is now looking forward to the opportunity to train with professionals.
Karl wants to "give it his all"
Aaron Karl is also already looking forward to the start of "Dancing Stars" next spring. "I've already won just because I'm allowed to take part - I'm very happy and grateful to finally be able to step onto the ORF dance floor."
What is the actor's connection to dancing? "Because I fell in love, I was in the State Opera Ballet at the age of ten - but apart from that, I have no dance experience, will prepare myself insanely well for the show and give it my all with my usual twinkle in my eye."
"Fifi" Pissecker is also dancing along
"Of course there are a few concerns," admitted Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker about his participation in "Dancing Stars", "because it will certainly be exhausting and you don't know exactly what to expect - similar to the Way of St. James, which I did a few years ago. But first and foremost, the feelings are very positive. For me, the show is not a competition, but an entertainment program."
He's never been to dance school and he still can't waltz, Pissecker grinned, so "I'm looking forward to finally learning to really dance."
In it for mom's sake
He was "very surprised" when he was asked if he wanted to be on "Dancing Stars", said TV chef Andi Wojta. He therefore "asked for time to think about it first".
He continues: "Two women are the reason why I decided to take part: My wife wanted to waltz with me for our 20th wedding anniversary. And I hope that will work out. And I also want to make my mother happy, who I promised not to cancel if I was asked."
Weichselbraun and Knoll present
Mirjam Weichselbraun and Andi Knoll will once again host the ten shows - starting in March every Friday at 8.15 pm on ORF 1 and ORF ON. The "Dancing Stars" feeling will be exuded from November 8, 2024, when the brand new ORF show "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" on Fridays at 8:15 p.m. on ORF 1 and ORF ON will be looking for a professional dancer for the new season in March 2025.
