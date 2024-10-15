The first four “Dancing Stars” have been announced!

"Fifi" Pissecker is also dancing along

"Of course there are a few concerns," admitted Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker about his participation in "Dancing Stars", "because it will certainly be exhausting and you don't know exactly what to expect - similar to the Way of St. James, which I did a few years ago. But first and foremost, the feelings are very positive. For me, the show is not a competition, but an entertainment program."