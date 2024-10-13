Rudi Völler: “What Leno didn’t understand …”

Medium-term prospects

What does he mean by that? Sooner or later, Leno would have made his appearances, Völler is certain. On "WELT TV", the 64-year-old explained: "The only thing Leno didn't really understand is that he has already given Julian a perspective. Maybe not for these two international matches. He clearly communicated to him that he wouldn't be playing. But he will in the medium term. I knew that from Julian when I spoke to him." Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the actual number one between the posts, will probably be out for the whole year, so Leno would of course have been allowed to play one or two games, Völler is convinced.