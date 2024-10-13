Wibel about DFB rejection
Rudi Völler: “What Leno didn’t understand …”
Bernd Leno has withdrawn from the German national soccer team for the current Nations League games, stating that he does not want to play second fiddle. The Fulham keeper would still have had his chance, DFB sports director Rudi Völler is convinced.
"They told me that I would be there, but that I wouldn't get a game. That's why I decided to train in London. Julian knows that I'm always there when they need me and that I can really help the team. At the age of 32, I'm no longer a newcomer, I've never made any demands behind Manuel and Marc, I've always delivered and never made any speeches," Leno told the German newspaper "Bild".
Nagelsmann, on the other hand, said at a press conference that the keeper had made demands that he could not have accepted. "That's why I gave him a very interesting perspective, which is not short-term, but medium-term," said Nagelsmann.
Medium-term prospects
What does he mean by that? Sooner or later, Leno would have made his appearances, Völler is certain. On "WELT TV", the 64-year-old explained: "The only thing Leno didn't really understand is that he has already given Julian a perspective. Maybe not for these two international matches. He clearly communicated to him that he wouldn't be playing. But he will in the medium term. I knew that from Julian when I spoke to him." Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the actual number one between the posts, will probably be out for the whole year, so Leno would of course have been allowed to play one or two games, Völler is convinced.
Germany's squad for the current Nations League phase:
The withdrawal of the nine-time team goalkeeper increases the chances for Salzburg keeper Janis Blaswich, Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann and Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel. The latter was allowed to make his debut in a DFB jersey in the 2:1 win against Bosnia.
