Still affordable? Next price jump for ski tickets

At Styria's top dog, the Planai-Hochwurzen lifts in Schladming and the surrounding area, the price of a day ski pass for adults will be increased by around four percent in the main season. Instead of 73.50 euros, the ticket now costs 76.50 euros. However, online early bookers can get lift tickets from 65 euros. There are no "dynamic" ticket prices in Schladming. A day ski pass on the Kreischberg is expected to cost 65 euros in the coming main season, and 57 euros in Lachtal. One of the cheapest day tickets will be available next season on the Teichalm (31 euros).