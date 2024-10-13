Where it costs how much
Still affordable? Next price jump for ski tickets
Skiing in Austria is becoming more expensive again this season: day ski passes in large ski resorts are almost reaching the 80-euro mark. Innovative price models such as "dynamic pricing" are only used in isolated cases in this country.
Many ski resorts are adjusting their prices in line with inflation, explained Franz Hörl, Chairman of the Cable Car Association. But where does it cost how much?
The Zillertal Arena has decided against flexible prices in order to maintain clarity - they remain "conservative". Locals in Tyrol will have to expect higher costs, as cheaper tariffs are increasingly disappearing. However, skiing is likely to cost locals in Tirol more:
Due to an EU regulation, cheaper tariffs for locals will increasingly become a thing of the past. The "Freizeitticket" network ticket is now also open to everyone - regardless of their main place of residence. The leisure ticket now costs 872 euros.
In the Sölden ski area, there are dynamic prices between 56 and 76.5 euros (maximum price 79 euros), while the day ticket on the Arlberg remains constant at 78 euros. In Kitzbühel and Ischgl , the day ticket costs 76 euros. Ski Amadé uses flexible pricing models - the day pass will cost a maximum of 76.50 euros in the coming season. In Axamer Lizum near Innsbruck, the day ticket costs around 60 euros.
In Upper Austria , many resorts rely on dynamic pricing. In Hinterstoder, you can buy a day ticket in advance online for 44.50 euros at best, on the Wurzeralm and Hochficht for 41 euros each. Dachstein-West and Kasberg do not have dynamic prices, here the day ticket for an adult costs 61.90 euros (Dachstein-West) or 52 euros online.
In Carinthia , a price increase of around seven to nine percent awaits. Heiligenblut offers early bird prices and dynamic pricing. A day ticket is then available from 42.50 euros, a six-day ski pass for 203.50 euros. The Goldeck ski area increased its price for a day pass from 51 to 59 euros, which corresponds to an increase of just under 16 percent. On the Petzen, prices remain stable (45.50 euros) - they are defying inflation this year. Depending on size and offer, there is a price range of around ten to 67 euros for an adult day ticket.
In Vorarlberg's ski resorts, lift season tickets will be an average of 5.3 percent more expensive in the upcoming winter season. Andreas Gapp, spokesman for the Vorarlberg cable car industry, justified the price increase with general inflation and referred to wage increases, higher prices for almost all materials and investments in the ski resorts. These account for around 30 percent of annual turnover. The price increase for day tickets will be five percent.
Throughout Vorarlberg, 287 cable cars and lifts will be in operation this winter, serving a total of around 1000 kilometers of slopes. Around 2800 people will be employed, including around 1800 season ticket holders. Season tickets in the Montafon currently cost 719 euros.
At Styria's top dog, the Planai-Hochwurzen lifts in Schladming and the surrounding area, the price of a day ski pass for adults will be increased by around four percent in the main season. Instead of 73.50 euros, the ticket now costs 76.50 euros. However, online early bookers can get lift tickets from 65 euros. There are no "dynamic" ticket prices in Schladming. A day ski pass on the Kreischberg is expected to cost 65 euros in the coming main season, and 57 euros in Lachtal. One of the cheapest day tickets will be available next season on the Teichalm (31 euros).
In Lower Austria , ski enthusiasts will have to prepare for more expensive season tickets in 2024/25. Flexible tickets are available at the Hochkar Bergbahnen, the Ötscher lifts, the Annaberger lifts and the Erlebnisalm Mönichkirchen.
Flexible prices are already routine in Salzburg's largest ski association - Ski Amadé. Almost a third of all winter sports enthusiasts now take advantage of the opportunity to buy their tickets in advance and save money, depending on the time of purchase and demand. Next winter, a day ticket will cost a maximum of 76.50 euros for adults, which is around 4.5 percent more than last year.
What is "dynamic pricing"?
Speaking of "dynamic pricing": minimum and maximum prices are set. According to ecoplus Alpin, the latter are based on the (fixed) prices of the competition. The algorithm recalculates the actual prices within this range every day. Historical and current demand as well as the weather forecast can be taken into account. "The cheapest prices so far have been around 30 euros." A "carefree package" for five euros per booked day of skiing also allows for free cancellation without giving reasons.
The glacier ski area on the Kitzsteinhorn, which is part of Salzburg's second largest "Alpin Card" network (Saalbach-Hinterglemm/Leogang/Fieberbrunn, Schmittenhöhe and Kitzsteinhorn), has already started the season.
In the network with 121 cable cars and lifts and up to 408 kilometers of pistes, the day ticket will cost 76 euros in the main season this year, four euros more than last winter.
