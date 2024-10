A wake-up call to politicians

The association's consultations and workshops repeatedly show that many girls are under enormous pressure. Statements such as "I can't talk to anyone about my fears", "I no longer travel on public transport because I keep hearing stupid comments" or "I don't dare go out alone at night" reflect the pressures that young women struggle with on a daily basis. Particularly alarming: according to recent studies, around 22% of girls suffer from depression - and one in three women experience physical or sexualized violence from the age of 15.