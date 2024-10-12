Kamala Harris graces the cover of “Vogue” again

Criticism from fans

There was no shortage of criticism of the 59-year-old's image. This time, the focus is not on her outfit (see fact box below), but on Kamala's face. Many users on social media complained that the photo had been edited too much. "Every wrinkle has been retouched out", "Great, now Kamala has no pores" and "She's been completely ironed out" are just some of the comments posted on Instagram and X.