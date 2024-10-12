Almost too perfect
Kamala Harris graces the cover of “Vogue” again
The fashion magazine "Vogue" has chosen the Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris for the cover of its latest issue. On the current cover, the 59-year-old can be seen looking almost flawless and wrinkle-free in a dark brown suit with a silk shirt.
The photo of the slightly smiling Harris was taken by world-famous celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. "Vice President Kamala Harris" is written on the cover as well as "The candidate for our times".
In the issue, "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour clearly shows her support for the Democratic Party candidate, who is running against Republican Donald Trump in the election on November 5.
Criticism from fans
There was no shortage of criticism of the 59-year-old's image. This time, the focus is not on her outfit (see fact box below), but on Kamala's face. Many users on social media complained that the photo had been edited too much. "Every wrinkle has been retouched out", "Great, now Kamala has no pores" and "She's been completely ironed out" are just some of the comments posted on Instagram and X.
Anecdotes, not revelations
Otherwise, the long article about the presidential candidate contains a number of anecdotes about Harris, most of which are well-known, but otherwise no revelations of a private or political nature. This also applies to her stance on the military escalation in the Middle East, on which Harris only comments in very general terms.
Second cover in three years
Harris, the first politician with Indian-African-American roots to hold the office of US Vice President, was already on the cover of Vogue when she took office in 2021. Back then, she showed herself in a rather casual pose wearing her favorite sneakers. Critics had accused the magazine of choosing a more serious photo out of respect for the office.
In her election campaign, Harris is enjoying support from the show and entertainment industry. She was recently a guest on a show hosted by star presenter Oprah Winfrey, where several Hollywood actresses expressed their support for the 59-year-old.
