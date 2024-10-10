Automatically saved design

Diesel, petrol, PHEV

Otherwise, the Tayron has a similar drive portfolio to the Tiguan. Leading the way are the two new plug-in engines, which VW also uses in the Passat and Golf. They have an electric range of over 100 kilometers and can even store electricity at a fast charger on the way. This means that the plug-in electric vehicles are also suitable for customers who actually want to drive electrically but are not yet confident enough to do so. However, the PHEV models are only available as five-seaters due to the battery in the back of the floor.