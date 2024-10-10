Automatically saved design

New model series
VW is introducing a new model series - and yet it already existed, albeit not under this name: The Tayron is basically what we previously knew as the Tiguan Allspace, i.e. the long-wheelbase version of the Wolfsburg-based company's successful compact SUV.
VW launched the new Tiguan at the beginning of the year, and the Tayron will now follow at the end of the year. Wolfsburg wants to market its second-largest SUV, positioned between the Tiguan and Touareg, as an independent model series in order to generate more attention for the model.
The Tayron already differs from the Tiguan at the front: its hood is significantly higher, which makes the car look a little bulkier and at the same time protects pedestrians better. As there is more air between the sheet metal and the engine block, the hood does not have to be raised mechanically at lightning speed in the event of an accident as in the Tiguan.
The striking LED twin headlights are also positioned slightly higher. With matrix technology, they switch on their LEDs individually for an extra charge and illuminate the road depending on the traffic and light conditions. The new light signature introduced on the ID.7 in the form of an LED strip with illuminated VW logo in the middle is also used.
At the rear, the Tayron also shows which brand it comes from with a red illuminated logo. LED technology opens up all kinds of opportunities for manufacturers to present their cars in an elaborate way. And so the Tayron also displays an impressive light show on its red light strip at the rear as soon as the car is opened or closed.
Inside, the SUV is technically and visually on a par with the Passat, ID.7 or Touareg. There are digital instruments, a huge screen, simple controls - including voice control - and plenty of options for customizing the lighting, sound and appearance. Depending on the equipment, VW installs generous amounts of open-pore wood or backlit applications in the dashboard and door panels.
At 4.77 meters, the Tayron is around 23 centimeters longer than the five-seater. Half of the increase in length benefits the trunk, the rest the interior, where VW can fit two folding seats in the rear on request. However, while the high rear bench is exceptionally comfortable and offers plenty of legroom, the two rear seats are only suitable for children. You have to be pretty agile to climb into the rear through the narrow gap between the sliding bench and the C-pillar.
There's a lot of space in there
The backrests of all seats can be folded down to create a flat loading area that only rises slightly at the front. Up to 2090 liters of storage space is a statement and even with the backrests up, several suitcases and bags can be loaded behind the rear seat of the seven-seater. Five passengers have up to 885 liters of luggage space available in the Tayron on the way to their vacation. Thanks to its high body, the Tayron could therefore serve as a small van for trips to the DIY or furniture market.
Cheaper than it looks
Prices for Austria will not be announced until the start of ordering in November. In Germany, the price list starts at around 45,000 euros, around 7000 euros above the Tiguan. However, the difference is put into perspective when you take a closer look. The large SUV does without the basic equipment and comes off the production line in at least Life level and with 150 PS including DSG. If you compare these versions, the surcharge for the long-wheelbase model shrinks to a fair €2,200.
Diesel, petrol, PHEV
Otherwise, the Tayron has a similar drive portfolio to the Tiguan. Leading the way are the two new plug-in engines, which VW also uses in the Passat and Golf. They have an electric range of over 100 kilometers and can even store electricity at a fast charger on the way. This means that the plug-in electric vehicles are also suitable for customers who actually want to drive electrically but are not yet confident enough to do so. However, the PHEV models are only available as five-seaters due to the battery in the back of the floor.
Mileage guzzlers can opt for one of the two diesel engines with 150 or 193 hp. The more powerful TDI comes with all-wheel drive as standard and is therefore particularly suitable if you want to make the most of the 2.5-ton towing capacity. VW also offers three petrol engines with up to 265 hp, two of which also come with all-wheel drive technology.
VW relies on a new 4x4 clutch for the all-wheel drive. To save fuel, it disengages the rear axle when the road is dry. Only when more grip is required does it transmit the drive forces to the rear wheels via the cardan shaft. If a trailer is coupled, the technology activates Trailer Assist. This distributes the drive forces depending on the load and prevents the trailer from swaying if the drawbar load is too low, for example. It also helps to maneuver the trailer backwards into tight spaces.
