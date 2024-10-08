Senior citizens living in their own homes are a fire hazard

"Old people light candles more often and more often than young people," says Josef Pühringer, head of the Seniors' Association, who, however, does not want to point the "admonishing finger" during an appointment at the Upper Austrian Fire Prevention Center in Linz. "Older people have had enough of that," he says, hoping that his personal story will raise awareness. After all, he almost burnt down his house once when he was still governor of Upper Austria: "I switched on the sauna and didn't look in beforehand. A bucket that was on the sauna heater promptly went up in flames. Since then, I've always checked beforehand."