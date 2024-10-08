Florida prepares for extreme hurricane “Milton”

Warnings are becoming increasingly dramatic

Meteorologists expect the storm to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 209 kilometers per hour. "Milton" has the potential to become one of the most destructive hurricanes ever recorded in this region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Even with decreasing strength, "Milton" remains dangerous as it is expected to increase in size, affecting an extensive area. Storm surges with water levels of up to five meters and destructive winds are to be expected. The cities of Naples, Fort Meyers and Tampa are particularly at risk.