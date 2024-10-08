"Life-threatening"
Florida prepares for extreme hurricane “Milton”
Tropical storm "Milton" has gained strength off the west coast of Florida, is now a category 5 hurricane (the highest) and is life-threatening according to US authorities. People in several parts of Florida have been urged to take shelter.
With sustained wind speeds of up to around 285 kilometers per hour, the hurricane poses an "extremely serious threat to Florida", according to the authorities. A major storm surge was already predicted for the west coast of the US state on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, with the water in the city of Tampa potentially rising up to 3.6 meters.
"I can say this without any dramatization: if you choose to stay in one of the evacuation areas, you will die," the mayor of the city of Tampa, Jane Castor, told CNN.
If you choose to stay in one of the evacuation areas, you will die.
Jane Castor, Bürgermeisterin von Tampa
Warnings are becoming increasingly dramatic
Meteorologists expect the storm to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 209 kilometers per hour. "Milton" has the potential to become one of the most destructive hurricanes ever recorded in this region, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Even with decreasing strength, "Milton" remains dangerous as it is expected to increase in size, affecting an extensive area. Storm surges with water levels of up to five meters and destructive winds are to be expected. The cities of Naples, Fort Meyers and Tampa are particularly at risk.
Some airports suspend air traffic
Various airports in Florida have announced that they are suspending air traffic. The White House announced support for Florida. US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for the state. This will release federal funds to support the affected regions.
Tropical cyclones form over very warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30. The storms are named in alphabetical order.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.