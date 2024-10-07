Animal cruelty trial
Sheep farmer: “I don’t care what happens to animals!”
Serious accusations have been made against a Carinthian sheep farmer - again. The man allegedly ignored regulations and laws and bled his lambs for Muslim customers without stunning them. "I just sell the animals," says the farmer. "I don't care what happens to them."
A whole family from the district of Klagenfurt-Land is on trial at Klagenfurt Regional Court: father, mother and son. The 44-year-old father is facing a whole list of charges - ranging from cruelty to animals and fraud to violations of the Food Safety Act. His wife and son are sitting next to him because they were - to put it mildly and politely - not friendly or cooperative during a veterinary inspection.
Throwing manure at the vet
The 21-year-old is said to have thrown sheep manure at the official vet and threatened her with rat poison, while his mother insulted the intervening officers. "I'm sorry", they both say in unison - but they don't want to know anything about the fact that an illegal abattoir was allegedly being run on their property using methods that were cruel to animals.
"I have a sheep farm in the middle of a residential area," the main defendant, who has a criminal record, tries to explain. "When the lambs scream and bawl for their mothers, someone always gets upset and reports are made. I'm already used to that." This time, too, an anonymous complaint led to police action: Slaughtering was allegedly taking place on the farm. This involves animals - such as sheep - being bled to death in agony. "That's only forbidden here," says the farmer. "It's completely normal for foreigners."
"Foreigners", as he calls them, are also his main customers. "I can't slaughter because I'm not Muslim. But they buy a lamb and I don't care what they do with it." For Judge Michael Schofnegger, this is already a confession of complicity in animal cruelty. "I can't deny that either," says the man. However, it is still unclear exactly what happened on the farm. After all, more than 1.5 tons of meat waste was disposed of. "That was from the customers," he says.
Slaughtering at the abattoir
Experts are now to look at the case again in order to narrow down the extent. According to the indictment, over 100 animals are involved. But where were they slaughtered? The defendant also claims that slaughtering was still carried out in an official slaughterhouse a few years ago: "Even without stunning, there was never any talk of that," he grumbles. The trial has been adjourned for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
