Sheep farmer: “I don’t care what happens to animals!”

"Foreigners", as he calls them, are also his main customers. "I can't slaughter because I'm not Muslim. But they buy a lamb and I don't care what they do with it." For Judge Michael Schofnegger, this is already a confession of complicity in animal cruelty. "I can't deny that either," says the man. However, it is still unclear exactly what happened on the farm. After all, more than 1.5 tons of meat waste was disposed of. "That was from the customers," he says.