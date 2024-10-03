In Hart near Graz
Courageous building yard employees prevented burglary
Four Hungarian burglars (25, 26, 31 and 36) were caught red-handed in Hart bei Graz on Tuesday. Two attentive municipal employees noticed them as they tried to climb out of the window of a detached house and put them to flight. In the course of a manhunt, the police were able to arrest the gang.
On Tuesday afternoon, two building yard workers from the municipality of Hart bei Graz showed plenty of courage. Berhard Medved and Andreas Kobald were delivering newspapers shortly before 2 p.m. when they noticed a suspicious car in the driveway of a detached house. On closer inspection, they realized that a person was trying to leave the house through an open window.
They immediately rushed to the house, which put the band of burglars to flight. The suspects ran off in different directions, causing a heavily pregnant woman in the gang to fall. The building yard employees immediately set the rescue chain in motion and alerted the police. A manhunt including a police dog patrol led to the arrest of four suspects.
As it turned out later, the burglars had entered the house via a tilted toilet window. The two men (31 and 36) and two women (25 and 26) had stolen cash and jewelry worth several thousand euros. Some of the loot was recovered. The gang confessed and were taken to Graz-Jakomini prison. The four Hungarian nationals are now also being investigated for further burglaries.
The courage of the municipal employees was rewarded with great gratitude. "We are glad that the employees were so quick and helped us. Also big thanks to the police for clearing things up so quickly," said the residents. Mayor Jakob Frey (Bürgerliste Lebenswertes Hart bei Graz) also praised the "attentive and swift action".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.