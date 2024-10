A long way from the fruit tree to the schnapps tamperl

I can smell that schnapps is being distilled here as soon as I enter Reinhold Dullnig's distillery. A thin trickle of water is just beginning to trickle out of the kettle's cooler. "That's the flow," explains Reinhold as he catches it with a cup. And then with a second, third and fourth. He can tell from the smell when the distillate is ready to drink. He also holds a cup under my nose. It's immediately clear that it's better not to drink it.