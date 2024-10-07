Biomarkers investigated
Early warning signals in the blood for heart problems
Researchers from Graz have investigated a specific biomarker in young adults in order to prevent cardiovascular disease at a young age. The targeted examination of the blood could play an important role in the early detection of risks.
Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in Austria. Prevention plays a crucial role in avoiding these diseases, with biomarkers playing an important role in the early detection of risks.
Substance that causes trouble
One of these biomarkers, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), has now been investigated at MedUni Graz's Clinical Institute of Medical and Chemical Laboratory Diagnostics in collaboration with Finnish researchers from Turku. TMAO is a substance that is produced in the body after eating certain foods such as red meat, fish, eggs and cheese.
This substance is first produced by bacteria in the intestine and then enters the liver, where it is processed further. "Elevated levels in the blood are associated with cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney failure," explain Dr. Gunter Almer and Priv.-Doz. Dr. Dietmar Enko, MBA LL.M., University of Graz. The results showed a continuous increase in concentration from the age of eleven in both female and male participants.
Men had higher values
"It was particularly striking that male adolescents already had significantly higher TMAO levels than their female peers at the beginning of the study. Despite various dietary interventions, the levels in the blood remained unchanged, which suggests that other factors could influence the concentration," summarizes Dr. Almer. These still need to be investigated.
In female test subjects, a direct influence of fiber intake on the values could be demonstrated. This indicates possible gender-specific differences in the metabolism of the substance.
The researchers now want to use their findings in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.
