“What’s going on?” Rangnick questions Red Bull

The German emphasized that the decisive factor for him was the good training of young players in Austria. In this respect, there was praise for Rapid, but Rangnick questioned the developments at Salzburg's farm team Liefering. "There was a long period there, which I also co-initiated, where nomen omen was nomen omen - Liefering delivered," Rangnick explained to journalists in Vienna. Two, three or four players from the second division club regularly made their way into Salzburg's first team. "They couldn't utilize them that quickly at the top, the next generation has already followed at the bottom." That is currently not the case.