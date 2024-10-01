Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Linzer in court

“Then I’ll set AMS on fire, gas doesn’t cost much”

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 12:30

Dangerous situations with mostly dissatisfied customers are said to occur time and again at the AMS. After the incident at the employment office in Gmunden, where a client wielded a knife, another 53-year-old man has to stand trial in Linz. He is said to have threatened an arson attack.

0 Kommentare

A phone call set alarm bells ringing at the Linz employment service. A 53-year-old is said to have literally threatened an employee: "If the AMS and PVA (pension insurance institution, note) play each other any longer, I'll set fire to the AMS office and the PVA too, because a small can of petrol doesn't cost much."

Penalty of up to three years
It is still unclear what so enraged the AMS customer - the incident has now come to light, he made the call in May - because the 53-year-old is remaining stubbornly silent: "The accused has not yet made a statement," says Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the regional court in Linz. The 53-year-old will stand trial there on Wednesday for making a dangerous threat. "The penalty range is up to three years in prison," says Eichinger.

Client in custody after threatening with a knife
This threatening phone call is not an isolated incident: according to AMS Upper Austria boss Iris Schmidt, verbal assaults by clients who are "often in exceptional situations" occur time and again. Just under two weeks ago, however, a client (36) at AMS Gmunden shocked even hardened job advisors when he pulled out a knife and threatened the deputy head of department.

The action - which ended with an arrest, no one was injured - had a tragic background: the desperate Laakirchen man was probably threatened with eviction, so he had the idea of spending the winter in prison. At least the 36-year-old is now in custody until October 4, when his sentence must be extended. "Investigations are underway into kidnapping for extortion", says Christoph Weber from the public prosecutor's office in Wels about the case. "An expert opinion on the question of sanity is being obtained."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf