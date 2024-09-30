Wlazny does not want to rule out leaving politics

No desire for a "quick fix"

For the time being, Wlazny does not want to decide whether he wants to run in the Vienna elections in a year's time after this setback. However, this has nothing to do with personal disappointment: Even after his success in the federal presidential election - at the time, 10.7% of Viennese wanted to see him as president - he had been asked whether he wanted to run in the National Council election and was equally unwilling to make a "snap decision" at the time. "We will think about it."