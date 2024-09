Complementary feeding: a “major stress factor” for many parents

The pressure on parents who only want the best for their child is immense: the course for healthy development and eating habits is set in the first year of life in particular, but also in the second. Deficits that arise now are often more difficult to compensate for later. So it's no wonder that the question of when a baby should eat something in addition to breast or bottle milk can cause stress - especially when the experts don't even agree on this. And if you're on social networks, you'll quickly witness heated discussions between advocates of different complementary feeding concepts.