The Dirndlkini causes a stir at the Oktoberfest

Angelika Swerenz, the creative inventor of the Dirndlkini, came up with the idea when she was mistaken for a classic dirndl on the beach at the Baltic Sea. "I was told I had to come up with something if I wanted to go into the water with it," she says. The result: a bikini that is reminiscent of traditional Bavarian costume in terms of color and style, but shows a lot more skin.