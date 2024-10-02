Very daring
The Dirndlkini causes a stir at the Oktoberfest
While the Oktoberfest is traditionally dominated by lederhosen and dirndls, this year a particularly revealing trend is causing a stir: the dirndlkini. A mix of classic dirndl and bikini that attracts attention and causes heated discussions on the festival grounds.
Angelika Swerenz, the creative inventor of the Dirndlkini, came up with the idea when she was mistaken for a classic dirndl on the beach at the Baltic Sea. "I was told I had to come up with something if I wanted to go into the water with it," she says. The result: a bikini that is reminiscent of traditional Bavarian costume in terms of color and style, but shows a lot more skin.
A no-go for many
Reactions to the Dirndlkini are divided. "For an Oktoberfest beach party, why not?" says one brave Wiesn visitor. Others think the outfit is a no-go and emphasize that not everyone likes the mix of tradition and freedom of movement.
Individually tailored
In fact, many Oktoberfest guests admit that they would not feel comfortable in such a skimpy outfit on the Theresienwiese. However, if you are brave enough, you will have to dig deep into your pockets: a custom-tailored dirndl mini costs around 500 euros.
It remains to be seen whether this daring trend will catch on or remain a brief spectacle - but it will certainly be a talking point at the Oktoberfest!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
