Cycling

Belgian Kopecky defends her World Championship title

28.09.2024 19:40

The Belgian Lotte Kopecky has successfully defended her World Championship title in the road race. The 28-year-old Olympic bronze medalist won the sprint in a group of six ahead of Chloe Dygert (USA) and Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA) after a rainy 154 kilometers in Zurich on Saturday. 

The co-favorites from the Netherlands around Demi Vollering (5th) looked through their fingers. The best Austrian was Carina Schrempf in 28th place, ten minutes behind.

"We knew what to expect and we weren't disappointed. It was brutally tough from the start and the expected elimination race," said Schrempf, who was supported by her teammates as captain. "In the future, I certainly hope to be a bit further up the field when the going gets tough. Unfortunately, the tank was empty a little too early today."

Christina Schweinberger, who finished fifth in last year's World Championships, did not finish.

"We are riding for Muriel"
The penultimate day of the World Championships was dominated by the death of Swiss rider Muriel Furrer. The 18-year-old succumbed to her serious head injuries on Friday after a fall in the junior women's competition. A minute's silence was held in her memory before the women's elite race, with the Swiss women, some of whom were in tears, leading the field in the neutralized start phase. "We are racing for Muriel. She is in our hearts, the race is secondary today," said Noemi Rüegg before the start of the difficult day, after which she finished eleventh as the best Swiss rider.

On Sunday, the men's road race will conclude the title fights.

