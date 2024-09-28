Belgian Kopecky defends her World Championship title

"We are riding for Muriel"

The penultimate day of the World Championships was dominated by the death of Swiss rider Muriel Furrer. The 18-year-old succumbed to her serious head injuries on Friday after a fall in the junior women's competition. A minute's silence was held in her memory before the women's elite race, with the Swiss women, some of whom were in tears, leading the field in the neutralized start phase. "We are racing for Muriel. She is in our hearts, the race is secondary today," said Noemi Rüegg before the start of the difficult day, after which she finished eleventh as the best Swiss rider.