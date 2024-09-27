Hammer rumor: Perez exit a done deal?



Lawson high on the agenda, Horner brings Russell into play

And the successor? Possibly Liam Lawson, if he convinces the "Racing Bulls" in the next few races. Williams driver Franco Colapinto could then take over Lawson's cockpit should he switch to the parent team in 2025. The fact that Red Bull is thinking about who to put in the cockpit alongside Max Verstappen is also shown by the exciting statements from team boss Christian Horner, who suddenly mentioned the name George Russell at the Singapore GP. "We want to take our time to consider what our options are for the future. We are not afraid to look outside the Red Bull team. George Russell's contract expires at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to consider that," said Horner.