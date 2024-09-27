F1 journalist reveals
Hammer rumor: Perez exit a done deal?
Hammer rumor about Sergio Perez! After Daniel Ricciardo, the Formula 1 driver could be the next to resign from Red Bull. There is talk of him announcing his retirement in Mexico.
Ricciardo is out, Liam Lawson takes over his cockpit at the "Racing Bulls". And Red Bull Racing is apparently also preparing for the future, with Sergio Perez set to leave the team. After all, Perez played a major role in the team probably losing the constructors' championship to McLaren this season.
Will Perez announce his retirement in Mexico?
According to F1 journalist Joe Saward, rumors were circulating in the paddock in Singapore that Perez could announce his retirement from the premier class at his home race in Mexico. Red Bull had offered the 34-year-old Mexican this option in order to avoid having to dismiss him. This would allow Red Bull to save face in the important South American market.
Lawson high on the agenda, Horner brings Russell into play
And the successor? Possibly Liam Lawson, if he convinces the "Racing Bulls" in the next few races. Williams driver Franco Colapinto could then take over Lawson's cockpit should he switch to the parent team in 2025. The fact that Red Bull is thinking about who to put in the cockpit alongside Max Verstappen is also shown by the exciting statements from team boss Christian Horner, who suddenly mentioned the name George Russell at the Singapore GP. "We want to take our time to consider what our options are for the future. We are not afraid to look outside the Red Bull team. George Russell's contract expires at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to consider that," said Horner.
Red Bull also has Piastri in its sights
As F1 journalist Saward writes in his blog, the "bulls" are also said to be very interested in McLaren's Oscar Piastri. "Oscar's manager Mark Webber is close to Red Bull and is certainly curious to see how McLaren can keep two stars happy over the next few years," says Saward.
What is certain is that things remain exciting in the Red Bull cosmos and there is much speculation about the driver pairings of the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.