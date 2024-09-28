Vorteilswelt
Sudden turnaround:

Ex-con expelled from Linz police academy after all

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 10:00

It sounds strange: a man from Mühlviertel had concealed his criminal history, but was allowed to continue studying at the Linz Security Academy. Now there was an unforeseen twist: he was expelled. But the reason was not his past as an ex-port brother.

0 Kommentare

So now he is after all! The man from Mühlviertel, who had made it into the Linz police academy despite being convicted and imprisoned, had to leave. On September 20, he disarmed - involuntarily - and returned his uniform and service weapon. There is no going back to the security academy or the Linz police station where he was assigned as a student.

"There was misconduct"
"Yes, proceedings are underway to terminate his service," confirmed the provincial police directorate in response to a Krone inquiry. For legal reasons, it is not possible to say why the junior officer, who was appointed late, had to leave after all - only that there was misconduct. However, this had nothing to do with the fact that the Mühlviertler had forgotten his criminal history on the recruitment questionnaire. He did not have to declare his imprisonment in Germany, which he had served for selling banned medicines and food supplements, because it was a long time ago and had also been officially expunged.

Thrown out by the judiciary
He was also thrown out of the justice system, where the now ex-police pupil had been hired as a guard, when it emerged that he had once been on the other side of the cell door. Former judicial colleagues had blown his cover with the police because they had recognized him during their joint shooting training.

The ex-police trainee has the option of going to the labor court, but a lawsuit for reinstatement is hopeless.

