Cash or digital euro? A check of the parties

The financial system has changed considerably in recent years - better networked banks, completely new financial technologies such as NFTs, crypto investors alternately in a profit frenzy and in a valley of tears, and more recently official experiments by central banks with a digital euro. It's easy to lose track, and fintech solutions are still uncharted territory for politicians too. This makes the positions of the Austrian political parties on topics such as the digital euro, Bitcoin speculation and regulation or even a "right to cash" all the more interesting for those interested. Krone+ has asked around for you.