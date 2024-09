“It’s a mid-term election campaign for national politics”

The parties are currently vying for votes again. In the 2019 National Council elections, the result in Burgenland differed slightly from the overall result at federal level. In detail: at 38.3%, the ÖVP was slightly stronger than at federal level with 37.5%, the SPÖ was significantly higher at 29.4% (21.2%) and the FPÖ also did better at 17.3% (16.2%). The Greens fared considerably worse than in the federal government - with 8.1% compared to 13.9%. Likewise the Neos with 4.9% in the state and 8.1% nationwide.