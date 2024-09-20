Flood waters of the Oder are approaching Germany

In the Czech Republic, southern Bohemia in particular was still affected on Friday, with around 19,000 households without power. In Italian cities such as Ravenna, Forli and Castel Bolognese, there was water in the streets on Friday because rivers had burst their banks. Several hundred people were evacuated from their homes on Thursday and taken to reception centers. Two people were still missing. The Italian government has made at least 20 million euros available for the affected region of Emilia Romagna.