Summer on the upswing
Who travels to Tirol and who stays just one night
The current summer season shows: vacations in Tirol are in demand. Germany is by far the most important country of origin, but other nations are catching up. However, some guests from distant countries only stay for a short time.
There are several reasons why vacations in the mountains are all the rage. Many guests prefer hiking to sweating it out on the beach, want cooler climes instead of 35 degrees in the shade.
Tyrol benefits from this. It is becoming increasingly clear how the summer season is gaining in importance. So far, 17 million overnight stays have been counted (May to August). This is a mini increase (0.4%) compared to the previous year, but a considerable increase of 526,376 nights or 3.2% compared to the period before the pandemic.
Special feature of guests from Asia
A total of almost 4.2 million holidaymakers have checked into Tirol so far this summer. August alone saw more than 6.3 million overnight stays. However, some of the guests stay for a very short time - a problem for value creation. The Chinese are extreme: Most of them have ticked off Tirol after just one overnight stay. Then they move on to the next attraction on their European tour in a week's time.
The Chinese are an example of how guests are becoming more international again after a slump due to the pandemic. Arrivals from Asia are not yet at the same level as before coronavirus, but there are significantly more Americans (+22%), Poles (+57%), Czechs, Danes and Arabs. Germans remain the most important guest group with a 56% (!) share. Tyrol's tourism industry will be directly affected by how they fare economically in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.