Who travels to Tirol and who stays just one night

Special feature of guests from Asia

A total of almost 4.2 million holidaymakers have checked into Tirol so far this summer. August alone saw more than 6.3 million overnight stays. However, some of the guests stay for a very short time - a problem for value creation. The Chinese are extreme: Most of them have ticked off Tirol after just one overnight stay. Then they move on to the next attraction on their European tour in a week's time.