Iranian hackers gave Biden team stolen information

The aim of such actions is to sow discord, undermine confidence in the electoral process and influence the outcome of the US elections, according to the joint statement from the FBI, ODNI (Office of National Intelligence) and Cisa (Cybersecurity Agency). There is no evidence that the recipients responded or reacted in any way to the forwarding of the stolen information. The Iranian hackers therefore continued their efforts to send stolen, non-public material from the Trump team to the US media.