US election campaign
Iranian hackers gave Biden team stolen information
US intelligence agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have published new findings on hacker attacks on the internal communications of Donald Trump's election campaign team that took place at the end of June. According to the information, the captured data was forwarded to Joe Biden's team.
The aim of such actions is to sow discord, undermine confidence in the electoral process and influence the outcome of the US elections, according to the joint statement from the FBI, ODNI (Office of National Intelligence) and Cisa (Cybersecurity Agency). There is no evidence that the recipients responded or reacted in any way to the forwarding of the stolen information. The Iranian hackers therefore continued their efforts to send stolen, non-public material from the Trump team to the US media.
The Iranian mission to the UN in New York denied the reports. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not involved in the domestic political unrest or election controversies in the United States," the state news agency IRNA quoted from the statement.
Only recently, several US authorities and the US technology industry had warned against "foreign actors". "Russia, Iran and China in particular are trying to exacerbate divisions in US society for their own benefit and see elections as moments of vulnerability," it said. Such influence is a direct threat to the USA and will not be tolerated.
Microsoft manager Brad Smith emphasized in a hearing in the US Congress on Wednesday that the "most dangerous moment" would be 48 hours before the November election. According to Smith, the proxy war looks like this: "Basically, it's an election campaign of Iran versus Trump and Russia versus Harris."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.