"80 Plus" at the movies
Win premiere tickets & Dolomites experience!
An unexpected road trip with a touch of "Thelma & Louise": With krone.at you have the chance to see the cinema highlight "80 Plus" (in cinemas from October 3) at the premiere in Vienna. As if that wasn't enough, we are giving away an unforgettable experience for 2 people in the new Dolomite hut in East Tyrol among all participants in our competition. And if you are not at home in Vienna, you can win movie vouchers and great goodies!
Christine Ostermayer plays the disciplined Helene, a former theater diva who has already organized a place for herself in a hospice in Switzerland. Margarethe Tiesel plays Toni, a fun-loving janitor who likes to smoke and drink. When Helene's nephew refuses to take her to the clinic, the two women decide to head west together in an elegant Jaguar.
It's never too late for new adventures
The journey of the two, who couldn't be more different, develops into an adventurous journey of self-discovery that makes the audience both laugh and think. "You only regret in life what you haven't done," the movie says at one point. "80 Plus" shows that it's never too late to experience new adventures and reflect on life.
The film was shot in summer 2023 at various original locations in Tyrol, East Tyrol, Lower Austria, Vorarlberg and Zurich. With an outstanding cast and many well-known faces such as Julia Koschitz, Manuel Rubey, Thomas Mraz, Reinhard Nowak and Julia Jelinek, "80 Plus" is a must-see for anyone who loves films with heart and humor. A movie about late new beginnings, final questions and the lightness in the difficult.
Take part and win
"80 Plus" can be seen exclusively in cinemas from October 3. With krone.at, you can see the film before anyone else at the premiere in Vienna's Gartenbaukino on October 1, 2024. To really celebrate the cinema release, we are not only giving away 50x2 tickets for the premiere, but are also adding an overnight stay in the new Dolomitenhütte in East Tyrol for 2 people as the main prize. And so that our loyal readers outside Vienna don't miss out, there are also cinema vouchers and great goodies to be won.
Simply fill out the entry form by 9 a.m. on September 25, 2024 and you're in!
