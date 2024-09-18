Win premiere tickets & Dolomites experience!

Take part and win

"80 Plus" can be seen exclusively in cinemas from October 3. With krone.at, you can see the film before anyone else at the premiere in Vienna's Gartenbaukino on October 1, 2024. To really celebrate the cinema release, we are not only giving away 50x2 tickets for the premiere, but are also adding an overnight stay in the new Dolomitenhütte in East Tyrol for 2 people as the main prize. And so that our loyal readers outside Vienna don't miss out, there are also cinema vouchers and great goodies to be won.



Simply fill out the entry form by 9 a.m. on September 25, 2024 and you're in!