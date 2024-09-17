Woman received medical help too late and died

According to the US research platform Propublica, it is the first death officially classified as "preventable" in connection with an abortion in the USA. 28-year-old Amber Nicole Thurman had developed a rare complication after taking an abortion pill. She died during an emergency operation. According to the committee's assessment, the doctors performed a presumably life-saving procedure too late, the Propublica report stated. In Georgia, a law had been passed shortly beforehand that criminalized the removal of the uterus and provided for only a few exceptions. Doctors warned that the regulations were vague and difficult to interpret.