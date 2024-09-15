In Lower Austria
“Small breather”, but no all-clear
"The all-clear is still in place in Lower Austria, where the entire province is still considered a disaster area. This was announced by Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) on Sunday evening. However, it is hoped that at least the night will bring a "little respite".
"The situation is still precarious", emphasized state fire brigade commander Dietmar Fahrafellner after a briefing on Sunday. People are still being rescued time and again. The provincial fire brigade commander did not want to commit himself to a number for the time being. On Sunday morning, there had been talk of 1100 evacuated properties. More than 25,000 firefighters from Lower Austria "and beyond" had been deployed.
The federal government pledged funds from the disaster fund for the flooded province. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer described the situation as "particularly challenging" and of "unprecedented proportions". Nehammer expressed his condolences to the relatives of a firefighter who died in the Tulln district while pumping out water.
Mikl-Leitner spoke of an "exceptional situation" in the country. The damage caused by the floods was just as great as the suffering of the people. On Sunday afternoon, forces from Styria and Upper Austria were also deployed. Mikl-Leitner hoped that the rainfall would subside during the night, bringing a "little respite".
"Whole country in disaster mode"
The country is "in disaster mode", Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) also said on Sunday evening. "The hundred-year flood level was reached or even far exceeded on a number of rivers." The discharge peaks on the Danube are "expected in the next few hours". Nevertheless, the all-clear cannot be given, as "up to 60 liters of rain per square meter and particularly heavy rainfall is forecast for Monday morning" for the next 48 hours.
The emergency services were supported by helicopters from the Ministry of the Interior, the Austrian Armed Forces and the ÖAMTC's "Christophorus" fleet, among others. The state also requested assistance from the Austrian Armed Forces. Around 1000 soldiers were available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
