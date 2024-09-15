“Small breather”, but no all-clear

"Whole country in disaster mode"

The country is "in disaster mode", Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) also said on Sunday evening. "The hundred-year flood level was reached or even far exceeded on a number of rivers." The discharge peaks on the Danube are "expected in the next few hours". Nevertheless, the all-clear cannot be given, as "up to 60 liters of rain per square meter and particularly heavy rainfall is forecast for Monday morning" for the next 48 hours.