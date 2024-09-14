After Jufa closure
Hall question for Aich/Dob a race against time
The bombshell dropped on Friday! The JUFA hotel group is closing six locations in Austria - including the one in Bleiburg with the sports hall. However, this is home to the top volleyball club Aich/Dob. A solution is now being sought together with the state of Carinthia, and a round table will be held on the subject next week.
A big shock for the volleyball players of Aich/Dob! On Wednesday, they learned that JUFA is closing six hotels throughout Austria, including the one in Bleiburg. The club is housed in their sports hall. Originally, there had been a transitional period of use until the end of the year in the contractual dispute over the high hall rent - according to the current status, everything closes on November 31. "That's inexplicable!" growls Aich boss Martin Micheu. "In June, we wanted to take over the hall with the politicians, but JUFA refused - and now they're shutting everything down without further ado."
Time is of the essence! State sports director Arno Arthofer is already working on a solution in the background: "We have convened a round table with the state, municipality and the club for next week. Aich/Dob is our flagship in volleyball, and the footballers and nature lovers also use the hall. We need a solution in the interests of sport and young people." However, JUFA has yet to make a public statement.
Also annoying: the construction of the hotel was generously subsidized with state funds in 2009 - without any safeguards in the contracts.
