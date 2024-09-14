Hall question for Aich/Dob a race against time

A big shock for the volleyball players of Aich/Dob! On Wednesday, they learned that JUFA is closing six hotels throughout Austria, including the one in Bleiburg. The club is housed in their sports hall. Originally, there had been a transitional period of use until the end of the year in the contractual dispute over the high hall rent - according to the current status, everything closes on November 31. "That's inexplicable!" growls Aich boss Martin Micheu. "In June, we wanted to take over the hall with the politicians, but JUFA refused - and now they're shutting everything down without further ado."