Kickl will never repeat this mistake

ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer against SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, against FPÖ top candidate Herbert Kickl. Or just Nehammer against Kickl. Or even just Babler against Kickl, as the SPÖ announced this week. Until now, when people in Austria talked about the chancellor duel, it was not even clear whether the duel was a duel at all, or rather a triell.