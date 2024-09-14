Wolfsberger AC vs Rapid – LIVE from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker
Following their home win against Salzburg, SK Rapid will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga after the international break. In the top match on Saturday (17:00/live Sky), the runners-up from Vienna-Hütteldorf will host third-placed Wolfsberger AC in Lavanttal. The rainy weather in Carinthia is highly unlikely to cause a cancellation. "We assume that we will play," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß on Friday.
Klauß particularly enjoyed the international break. "This week it was once again fun to lead a real training session. With everything that goes with it," said the German. The focus was on content such as transition play and counter-pressing, "you always have to sprint and train intensively," explained the 39-year-old. That is not possible in English weeks.
Klauß expects the WAC to have changed significantly under coach Dietmar Kühbauer. "They play much more intensively than last year and are more aggressive. They have a lot of pace and dynamism, you can tell a clear difference," said Klauß. While Rapid gained plenty of confidence with a 3:2 home win before the international break, WAC are aiming for their next points haul after a 5:1 win at LASK and a 4:2 win against promoted GAK. The winner of the duel could take over the top of the table for at least one day.
However, Klauß will have to cope with a number of absentees. Goal scorer Guido Burgstaller will be missing due to a muscle injury. It is "somewhat uncertain" whether the 35-year-old will be fit for next week's Vienna derby against Austria. Isak Jansson will also have to take a break due to a "minor injury to the outside of his knee", explained Klauß. The Swede has been suffering from this injury since the European Cup first leg against Trabzonspor and the irritation in this area has now become too severe. "We'll see how long it lasts. We have to stop for a moment and get some rest," said the coach.
New signing Ryan Mmaee is not yet able to step in on offense. The 26-year-old Moroccan will miss out due to minor muscular problems, said Klauß. After his first impressions, the German described Mmaee as a complete striker with a "street soccer mentality" and a "very exciting overall package". He could "combine the former Stoke attacker with all strikers". Dion Beljo is fit for action following ankle problems, while the two youngsters Tobias Hedl (21) and Nikolaus Wurmbrand (18) are available as alternatives in attack.
There was positive news from Thierry Gale and Noah Bischof, who both returned to team training. Bischof is not yet ready for the squad, said Klauß. With Gale, the focus is on caution, as it could be up to four weeks before his comeback. Meanwhile, Mamadou Sangaré returned to Vienna in good spirits after making his debut for Mali's senior team.
In any case, WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer is in for an emotional encounter with his ex-love. "It's a game against a club where I had some great times as a player and coach," said the 53-year-old. "It doesn't change the fact that I remain a Rapid player. But now I'm the WAC coach and have to convey to my players that we're up against an opponent who is in very good form and is the favorite."
According to Kühbauer, the roles are clearly divided and Rapid's improved performance came as no surprise to the Burgenland native. "They've brought in some good quality players. In my time, there was always a lack of money, now they've put money into it," explained Kühbauer. Rapid will certainly be among the front runners this season. "We need a top performance so that we can hold our own against them."
