Wolfsberger AC vs Rapid – LIVE from 5pm

However, Klauß will have to cope with a number of absentees. Goal scorer Guido Burgstaller will be missing due to a muscle injury. It is "somewhat uncertain" whether the 35-year-old will be fit for next week's Vienna derby against Austria. Isak Jansson will also have to take a break due to a "minor injury to the outside of his knee", explained Klauß. The Swede has been suffering from this injury since the European Cup first leg against Trabzonspor and the irritation in this area has now become too severe. "We'll see how long it lasts. We have to stop for a moment and get some rest," said the coach.