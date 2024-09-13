Apparently heard voices
Mom attacked: son flees with little brother
Family drama in Vienna-Währing: As his mother did not want to give him money for his drugs, the 23-year-old is believed to have attacked her and fled the apartment with his five-year-old brother. In addition to assaulting his mother, the suspect also faces charges of child abduction.
What initially seemed like a quiet evening turned into a very special kind of scandal. When the neighbors of an apartment building in Währing noticed a loud argument, they alerted the police.
Because his mother did not want to give him money for his drugs, the suspect allegedly hit her and pushed her to the ground. The mother is said to have been slightly injured by the 23-year-old. The climax of this drama: the man allegedly heard "voices" while on drugs, ordering him to take his little brother with him. He is said to have grabbed the child and fled.
The emergency services arrived at the apartment a short time later and the mother was immediately given first aid by the rescue team. The 23-year-old must not have gotten far, as the officers found the young man and his little brother in a nearby stairwell - fortunately the five-year-old was unharmed.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
The suspect was taken to the nearby police station and questioned. The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and child abduction - he was also banned from entering the premises and approaching the victim and was provisionally banned from carrying weapons.
