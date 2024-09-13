Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Feldkirch

Influencer convicted of rape

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 10:04

The man from Vorarlberg was 15 at the time, his two victims 14 years old and deeply in love with the influencer. The "internet star" is said to have exploited the girls' infatuation by raping them. The perpetrator was sentenced to prison at the Feldkirch Regional Court on Thursday.

comment0 Kommentare

The 19-year-old defendant had maintained his innocence until the end and claimed that he had not raped the two girls, who were underage at the time, in 2020 and 2021. The sex had been consensual. After a trial lasting almost ten hours, during which the public was excluded, the verdict was finally reached on Thursday evening at the court of lay assessors in Feldkirch: guilty as charged! The presiding judge of the senate, Sabrina Tagwercher, convicted the man of rape and coercion and gave him a partially conditional prison sentence of 18 months, of which he only has to serve six months, the rest was suspended. She also awarded the two victims compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of 8,000 and 2,500 euros respectively.

"The girls were in love with you"
The judge based the verdict on the lengthy investigation and the credibility of the two victims' statements. However, she considered the defendant's assertion that the sex had been consensual to be an "implausible claim." In her remarks, the chairwoman referred once again to individual statements and summarized: "The girls were in love with you, the great influencer, at the time. The chat messages and phone calls also prove that. You called yourself a wanker and portrayed your behavior as macho. If you get what you want, the girls are 'good girls'."

Brutal approach
One of the victims still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since the horrific crime. It was also the girl who reported the incident to the police. The decisive factor was a phone call between her and the accused one day before the crime. The influencer is said to have asked the girl whether she dreamed of being raped one day. The heinous act followed the next day, when he first touched the girl in her private parts. When the minor resisted, he pulled down her pants, pushed her onto a couch and raped her. When the 14-year-old told him the next day about the trauma she had suffered as a result, the then 15-year-old influencer forced her to have sex with him again. Later, he also forced the minor to send him naked pictures, otherwise he would send spicy video material to her sister.

The presiding judge of the Senate, Sabrina Tagwercher. (Bild: Chantall Dorn)
The presiding judge of the Senate, Sabrina Tagwercher.
(Bild: Chantall Dorn)

In February 2021, he then attacked a second underage victim, choking, slapping and then raping her. The verdict is not final. The defendant asked for three days to reflect. The public prosecutor made no statement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf