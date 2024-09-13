Influencer convicted of rape

Brutal approach

One of the victims still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since the horrific crime. It was also the girl who reported the incident to the police. The decisive factor was a phone call between her and the accused one day before the crime. The influencer is said to have asked the girl whether she dreamed of being raped one day. The heinous act followed the next day, when he first touched the girl in her private parts. When the minor resisted, he pulled down her pants, pushed her onto a couch and raped her. When the 14-year-old told him the next day about the trauma she had suffered as a result, the then 15-year-old influencer forced her to have sex with him again. Later, he also forced the minor to send him naked pictures, otherwise he would send spicy video material to her sister.