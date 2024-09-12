These two all-season tires are recommended!

On dry roads

With a braking distance of 30.6 meters, the summer tire that was also used delivers a top value that no other all-weather tire tested can match. On dry roads, the tide also turns for the Toyo, which was previously in last place: it only needs 36.7 meters to come to a standstill when braking fully from 100 km/h. Only Pirelli (35.6 meters) and Continental (36.1 meters) performed better. Bringing up the rear are Goodyear and Falken with 42 meters each and Vredestein (42.4 meters). There is a gap of 6.8 meters between the first and last-placed tires - the equivalent of a long van. In terms of handling, all candidates are close to each other.