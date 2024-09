Number 1 dilemma: “It’s brutal, but …”

"Make better use of opportunities"

After the race in Monza, Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko said with a gentle smile on his face, "I would like to thank McLaren for their sporting spirit (Oscar Piastri finished second ahead of Lando Norris; editor's note). I appreciate that and it makes our situation a little better." The "Papayas" are getting serious ahead of the last eight races of the season and are issuing a team order. "Max Verstappen knows that the car he is currently driving presents him with some challenges. But we have to get better at taking advantage of the opportunities that Red Bull is offering us at the moment. Of course, it's brutal to select a number one driver, but if we want to be in contention for the driver's crown, we have to go for the better-placed driver now," said Team Principal Andrea Stella.