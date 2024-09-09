Automatically stored draft

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
09.09.2024 15:53

In order to curb the number of people entering the country without a visa or irregularly, the German government has ordered temporary controls at all national borders, according to several media reports.

comment0 Kommentare

The reasons given are the "continuing high overall burden on Germany" and the "protection of internal security against the current threats of Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime".

In fact, several acts of violence with an Islamist background have occurred in recent months, which have fueled the asylum debate.

Pressure from the CDU/CSU and the AfD's election successes
As a result, the AfD, which recently came first and second in state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, and the CDU/CSU increased the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's (SPD) traffic light coalition.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts to pressure from the opposition parties. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Ludovic MARIN)
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts to pressure from the opposition parties.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Ludovic MARIN)
Vehicle check at the German-Polish border near Forst (Bild: APA/AFP/JENS SCHLUETER)
Vehicle check at the German-Polish border near Forst
(Bild: APA/AFP/JENS SCHLUETER)

According to a report by "Spiegel Online", the checks are to begin on September 16. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has assured that all measures will comply with EU law. However, they will include, among other things, the rejection of migrants.

Karner reminds Germans of "applicable law"
In this context, the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna reminded the Germans of "applicable law". Department head Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) made it clear on Monday afternoon: "Austria will not accept any people who are turned back from Germany. There is no room for maneuver!" He had therefore instructed the Federal Police Director "not to carry out any takeovers", said Karner. In fact, people applying for asylum cannot simply be turned away informally at the border.

