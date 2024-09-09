Automatically stored draft

Karner reminds Germans of "applicable law"

In this context, the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna reminded the Germans of "applicable law". Department head Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) made it clear on Monday afternoon: "Austria will not accept any people who are turned back from Germany. There is no room for maneuver!" He had therefore instructed the Federal Police Director "not to carry out any takeovers", said Karner. In fact, people applying for asylum cannot simply be turned away informally at the border.