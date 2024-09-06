Puch on the ground
Coach Jukic: “Don’t recognize the team”
The opening game of the sixth matchday in the Salzburg League was a tough one. After the 3-0 defeat in Straßwalchen, Puch coach Jukic was speechless. Neumarkt were jubilant after winning a defensive battle at home against Hallein to pick up three points. So the separation from the coach should have had an effect. Or did it?
On Thursday, the cloth was finally cut. In a discussion, promoted Salzburg league team TSV Neumarkt and coach Tomasz Gasiecki, who had only been appointed in the summer, agreed to end their engagement after just five league games. "There were too many differences of opinion," said sporting director and interim coach Hans Hajek succinctly.
Lightning-fast coaching effect?
On top of that, striker Elias Atiabou (meniscus) was ruled out for Friday's match against UFC Hallein. A thankless starting position, but one that gave the Wallers new wings. After 95 minutes, the home side were celebrating a 1:0 victory. Was that the quickest coaching win of his career? "No," laughed Hajek. "It was a tremendous team performance from us. We defended with a lot of heart and passion."
After an early goal from Hismael King - Hallein goalkeeper Manuel Vincetic did not look good - Neumarkt closed in at the back. Despite their overwhelming superiority, which was not affected by the red card against Oluwatosin Ayetigbo, the Salinenstädter were unable to get the ball into their opponents' goal. "Neumarkt defended with heart and passion. That's how soccer can be. In the end, you always come back to the basics. You need them if you want to be successful," said Hallein coach Christoph Lessacher, who remains winless with the Wallers.
"Aggressive and full of energy"
The crisis derby between SV Straßwalchen and FC Puch took place at the same time and just a few kilometers away. The Tennengau side had clearly won the last clash between the two in the spring with a 7:1 victory. This time, however, the team from Flachgau struck back and knocked their opponents off the pitch 3:0.
"We were aggressive and full of energy. A well-deserved victory," said Berni Huber-Rieder, the victorious coach. In previous games, the team had not been rewarded for their hard work. "But at some point it pays off. Hats off to the team," said the head coach, showering his team with roses. Opposite number Mersudin Jukic, on the other hand, was "speechless": "I don't recognize the team. We have to question ourselves," said the former kicker after the fourth defeat of the season in the championship. As a reminder: Before the start, Puch had talked themselves into the title race. They are now miles away from that. "We have to think about how we can get out of it," said the manager.
Salzburg League, 6th round, Friday: SV Straßwalchen - FC Puch (1:0). Goals: Ivi (1.), Luca Forthuber (56., 61.). - Red card: Sejdic (64., H, insult). - TSV Neumarkt - UFC Hallein 1:0 (1:0). Goal: King (17.). - Yellow-red card: D. Crnogorcevic (63rd, N, unsportsmanlike conduct). - Red card: Oluwatosin Ayetigbo (63rd, H, assault).
