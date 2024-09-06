Coach Jukic: “Don’t recognize the team”

"We were aggressive and full of energy. A well-deserved victory," said Berni Huber-Rieder, the victorious coach. In previous games, the team had not been rewarded for their hard work. "But at some point it pays off. Hats off to the team," said the head coach, showering his team with roses. Opposite number Mersudin Jukic, on the other hand, was "speechless": "I don't recognize the team. We have to question ourselves," said the former kicker after the fourth defeat of the season in the championship. As a reminder: Before the start, Puch had talked themselves into the title race. They are now miles away from that. "We have to think about how we can get out of it," said the manager.