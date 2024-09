Craftsmen are working on the pool surround, neighbors are joining forces to erect a pergola. The meadows in Flachgau in Salzburg are still fresh as dew, the people in the idyllic settlement on the outskirts of Neumarkt am Wallersee have been up and about for a long time. The blinds are still down on a house in the street. A memorial candle stands in the driveway. It is the house of family I.