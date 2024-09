How the Mpox virus made the leap from Nigeria

When a 35-year-old man with lesions all over his body entered the university hospital in the Nigerian port city of Port Harcourt on May 1, 2017, the medical staff there were at a loss. A boil had eaten its way into the man's penis, recalls the dermatologist treating him, Bolaji Otike-Odibi. "It actually looked like it was going to fall off," she describes the disturbing sight.