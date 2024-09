Slept in mom’s car for the ice hockey dream

A Belgian professional ice hockey player is actually like snow in the desert - there's hardly any! But after Mike Pellegrims (as a player and coach), Senna Peeters is the second crack from Belgium to set up camp in Klagenfurt. And of course the two know each other. "My dad Gert was an ice hockey player himself and is the same age as Mike - our ice hockey community isn't that big," grins Senna, whose dad even played in two C-World Championships with Pellegrims.