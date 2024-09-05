Leyya: “Needed a break to feel like it again”

In the meantime, you can no longer rely on the online algorithms. If you don't post anything for a while, you're completely out of the picture.

Lindinger: Instagram and Spotify have changed the algorithms so that it's more important to generate a fanbase than to play to existing fans. It's all about maximization and the existing ones have seen nothing more of us. I follow bands because I want to see things from those bands - so it's absurd how Instagram changed the system. I feel like these platforms are working completely against artists right now.

Kleebauer: Those who have a community suffer the most. We've been thinking for months about what we can do outside of Instagram to reach our community. Releasing our music on Spotify is one way, but we want to interact with people in our own way.

Lindinger: There's a lot of upheaval right now and a lot of artists don't know exactly where they belong. I'm hoping for a new structure that always emerges when something is in upheaval, where we can then start afresh.

Kleebauer: A normal website will perhaps outlast everything. There are no likes and no ratings, you can still get information and interact in forums. I have the feeling that Leyya is not just based on Instagram and that is worth a lot. After so many years, you're well rooted in reality. That was very important before YouTube and is becoming increasingly important now. A real community that also comes to the concerts.