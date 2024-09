Five mil? “Don’t know what’s going on at Bayern”

The transfer of the German team defender from Leverkusen to Bayern is said to have failed because of this five million. Leverkusen reportedly wanted a transfer fee of 25 million euros (plus bonuses), while Bayern were only prepared to pay 20 (plus bonuses). "Leverkusen had their ideas. Neither Bayern nor Barcelona fulfilled them and that's why Leverkusen turned them down," said Lothar Matthäus on Saturday in his role as a Sky expert. Legitimate so far. But he is still surprised: "If it's down to five million, then I don't know what's going on at Bayern."